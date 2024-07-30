MER-C Indonesia Sends Fifth Medical Team to Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) has dispatched its fifth Medical Emergency Team (EMT) to Gaza on Monday.

This EMT 5 team consists of four volunteers: one neurosurgeon, one plastic and reconstructive surgeon, one anesthesiologist, and one internist.

Previously, one doctor had already departed for Jordan, and the other three left Jakarta on Monday. The EMT 5 team is expected to enter Gaza in early August.

One of the volunteers, neurosurgeon Dr. Dany K Ramdhan, expressed his eagerness to go to Gaza after a long wait for this opportunity.

“It is our duty to help our brothers and sisters there, and after months of waiting, Alhamdulillah we have been given the chance to go,” said Dany.

Dany mentioned that the EMT 5 team plans to serve for one month, although this may extend depending on the situation.

“We plan to work at An Nasser Hospital, where we will each work according to our specialties. “If given the opportunity, we will also assess the situation in Northern Gaza and check on the Indonesian Hospital,” he added.

“We hope that what we do is blessed by Allah and is beneficial for the people and our families,” he said.

Dany also encouraged the public to continue supporting efforts for Gaza, as even the smallest contributions are valuable.

MER-C continuously sends medical teams to Gaza in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Currently, there are five MER-C volunteers in Gaza: one medical volunteer, three non-medical volunteers, and one Liaison Officer who recently re-entered Gaza on July 16, 2024. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)