MER-C Sends the 8th Medical Team to Gaza Strip

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

2 Views

Five MER-C volunteers who are assigned to the Gaza Strip departed from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Saturday (March 1). (Photo: MER-C)
Jakarta, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) has once again sent a medical team, the 8th Emergency Medical Team (EMT), to the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

This team was dispatched on Saturday as part of a humanitarian mission following the ceasefire.

Previously, MER-C had sent the 7th EMT, consisting of four volunteers, since January 23, 2025. They are still on duty in the region.

The 8th EMT team consists of five volunteers, including two general practitioners, one anesthesiologist, and one midwife.

The head of the MER-C 8th EMT, Dr. Tonggo Meaty Fransisca, stated that besides providing medical services, the team will also focus on the reconstruction plan for the Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza.

“Hopefully, everything will go smoothly. We hope that this ceasefire will be permanent so that we can focus on reactivating the Indonesian Hospital services in Gaza. In addition, we also aim to enhance medical services in other areas, such as the specialist clinics we support in Khan Younis,” said Dr. Meaty.

He also expressed hope that this humanitarian mission would proceed smoothly.

“May everything go well. We ask for prayers and support from the people of Indonesia,” he added.

Since the October 7, 2023 attack on the Gaza Strip, MER-C has sent dozens of medical teams consisting of general practitioners, specialists, nurses, and midwives. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

