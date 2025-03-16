SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

MER-C’s 7th Medical Team Returns from Gaza After Humanitarian Mission

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

The MER-C team while on duty in North Gaza (Photo: MER-C).

Jakarta, MINA – The 7th Emergency Medical Team (EMT) of MER-C returned to Indonesia on Friday after completing a month-long humanitarian mission in Gaza.

MER-C Presidium Chairman and EMT-7 Team Leader, Dr. Hadiki Habib, emphasized that MER-C’s humanitarian mission in Gaza has been a long-term commitment since 2009.

“We extend our gratitude to all volunteers who have contributed from the start. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is ongoing, and strong collaboration is essential to ensure the sustainability and impact of this mission,” he stated via MER-C’s official Instagram.

Arriving in Gaza on January 28, 2025, the team played a crucial role in restoring medical services at the Indonesia Hospital, including emergency care, outpatient treatment, and inpatient facilities, despite ongoing renovations.

Also Read: Israeli Soldiers Accused of Unprovoked Firing in Gaza While Celebrating Purim

Beyond medical services, the team also distributed humanitarian aid, including clean water, food supplies, and ready-to-eat meals for Gaza residents. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Confirms Positive Engagement in Ceasefire Negotiations, Urges Israel to Fulfill Obligations

MER-C's 7th Medical Team Returns from Gaza After Humanitarian Mission

