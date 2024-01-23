MER-C Distributes 2,000 Liters of Clean Water Per Day to Gaza Residents

Gaza, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) has distributed 2000 liters of clean water to Palestinians in two schools in refugee camps in South Gaza every day, since Friday.

“Currently, besides providing fast food programs, emergency toilets and warm clothes for small children, we also, Alhamdulillah, every day, in shaa Allah, will distribute 2000 liters of drinking water per day to refugees in the two schools where we are located. are,” said MER-C Volunteer in Gaza, Fikri Rofiul Haq.

He said that currently a total of around 1,800 residents were displaced and more than 100 residents were injured in the two schools where they had evacuated.

“Thank God, the enthusiastic residents were very happy, many of them came directly to get this drinking water,” he said.

He emphasized that this aid was not bought and sold but distributed free of charge, provided by MER-C from the trust of the Indonesian people through the MER-C program in the Gaza Strip.

Water Becomes a Major Crisis in the Gaza Strip

Fikri further said that until now clean water has become one of the main crises in the Gaza Strip.

“From the data I got from the Gaza Authority, there are 400 residents affected by skin diseases, diarrhea, respiratory and other diseases due to lack of clean water. Currently, trucks entering Gaza are still limited. “Less than 100 trucks every day can enter the Gaza Strip, but this is far from enough because the Gaza Strip needs at least 1000 aid trucks to handle various crises, such as the crisis of food, clean water, and shelter,” he said.

Zionist Israel has blockaded Gaza for 17 years since 2006. Everything that enters Gaza is controlled and regulated by Zionist Israel, so it is not easy to send aid to the Gaza Strip. This condition has worsened since Israel’s attack on the Gaza Strip on October 7.

Food Assistance

Recently, MER-C also distributed food packages in the form of eggs and potatoes to around 1800 refugees in South Gaza.

This food aid was distributed by two MER-C volunteers, who were assisted by local volunteers in the processing and distribution process.

Currently, Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip are still continuing. Fikri said that Israeli drones and warplanes continued to pass over the area where they had taken refuge, and it was not uncommon for Israel to target locations that were quite close to the refugee camps. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)