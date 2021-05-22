Israeli Police Again Attack Worshipers at Al Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli police have again attacked Muslim worshipers of Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem, just hours after the ceasefire was declared to take effect, early Friday.

The attack injured a number of people, but the Palestinian Red Crescent has not released figures on how many people were injured, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

Palestinians who living in occupied East Jerusalem flocked to the flash point of the Al-Aqsa Mosque early Friday and celebrated the truce reached between Israel and Palestinian resistance factions.

They then wanted to march from al-Aqsa to the Old City area, but Israeli police used stun grenades and gas bombs to disperse them.

The ceasefire went into effect at 02.00 Friday (Thursday 2300GMT).

The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire comes after 11 days of Israeli air strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The Gaza war which lasted for 11 days claimed 234 deaths from the Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, while 1,900 were injured. From the Israeli side 12 were killed and 600 injured.

The aggression and escalation was triggered by the attack of the Israeli occupation troops against the Al-Aqsa Mosque when the mosque congregation was solemnly carrying out worship in the month of Ramadan.

In addition, aggression was also caused by the Zionist Israeli occupation who tried to seize land and 12 houses in the Sheikh Jarrah area which officially belonged to Palestinians. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)