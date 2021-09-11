Nazareth, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities on Saturday night presented four Palestinian prisoners to the Court in Nazareth, in northern Palestine, after they were arrested by police from their escape after breaking into Gilboa prison.

Israeli Occupation Presents Four Prisoners in Court

Nazareth, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities on Saturday night presented four Palestinian prisoners to the Court in Nazareth, in northern Palestine, after they were arrested by police from their escape after breaking into Gilboa prison.

The court immediately extended the detentions of Zakaria Al-Zubaidi, Mahmoud Abdullah Ardah, Muhammad Qassem Arida, and Yaqoub Al-Qadri, until September 19. Quds Press reported.

The court said it completed an investigation with them into the escapees and they had all previously been sentenced to life in prison.

The occupation authorities handcuffed the hands and feet of the four detainees during the session to extend their detention at the Court.

Outside the building, Nazareth residents chanted slogans of support and loud applause in support of the four Palestinian prisoners. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)