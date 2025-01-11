Israeli Occupation Army Attacks Al-Awda Hospital in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army on Saturday attacked Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza and killed 14 more Palestinians in attacks across Gaza during the ongoing genocide.

In a statement as quoted by Anadolu Agency, Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza said the Israeli army opened heavy fire on several parts and sections of the hospital. However, no casualties were reported.

Three Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a tent housing displaced people in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, medical sources told Anadolu Agency.

The source also noted that the bodies of two people were recovered from an area in the northern Bureij refugee camp who were killed during previous Israeli attacks on the area.

Medical sources and eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that four more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Also in Gaza City, three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the home of the “al-Hayya” family in the eastern Shejaiya neighborhood, according to medics.

In the northern Gaza Strip, an Israeli airstrike on the home of the “Abu Warda” family in the Jabalia Nazla area killed two people, medical sources told Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli army has been continuing a large-scale ground offensive in northern Gaza since Oct. 5 to prevent the Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. However, Palestinians accuse Israel of attempting to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, insufficient humanitarian aid including food, medicine and fuel has been allowed into the area, leaving its remaining residents on the brink of imminent starvation.

The attack was the latest episode in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 46,500 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)