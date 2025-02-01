Israel Releases Palestinians in the Fourth Gaza Hostages Swap

Ramallah, MINA – Israel on Saturday released Palestinians from its jails in the fourth prisoner-hostage swap under the ongoing ceasefire deal with Hamas, Anadolu Agency reported.

Thirty-two of the freed prisoners from the occupied West Bank were handed over to the International Red Cross from the Ofer Prison facility near Ramallah, in line with the terms of the January 19 truce.

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered near the Ramallah Cultural Palace to welcome the freed prisoners, waving Palestinian flags and chanting in support of the resistance and Gaza.

Despite warnings, the crowd gathered to receive the prisoners, who raised victory signs in defiance of Israeli orders.

Also Read: Nearly Half a Million Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza: UN

Many of the released prisoners appeared in poor health, with some barely able to walk. They were taken to hospitals in Ramallah for medical checks and treatment.

Commenting on the freed prisoners’ poor health, Hamas said it confirmed “the brutality” of what Palestinians endure in Israeli jails.

Hamas described these violations as “war crimes and crimes against humanity that require immediate intervention by the international community, the UN and the rights’ group.”

Meanwhile, the International Red Cross staff were “angry” over the way Israel released the Palestinian prisoners on Saturday as they were led out in shackles with their hands behind their heads, according to the Israeli daily Haaretz.

Also Read: Hamas Hands over Three Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross

Later, 143 freed Palestinian prisoners arrived in the Gaza Strip escorted by the Red Cross. Many were taken to the European Hospital in Khan Younis.

Among them, 111 were arrested by the Israeli army in Gaza in the course of its war that began on October 7, 2023.

Hundreds of Palestinians, including families of the prisoners, gathered outside the facility in Khan Younis to welcome the former inmates.

A total of 183 Palestinians were expected to be released on Saturday from Israeli jails.

Also Read: One Israeli Soldier Killed, Five Others Injured in Jenin

Earlier, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, released three Israeli captives from Gaza and handed them over to the Red Cross. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Rafah Border