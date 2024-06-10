Israel Kills 2,000 Palestinians Per Month in Aggression on Gaza: Report

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Media Observatory for Israel’s Crimes Against Palestinians recorded in a report a consistent pattern of systematic killings against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, especially in February, March, April, and May of 2024, at a rate of about two thousand murders per month.

The OIC Observatory documented in a report covering the period between 04 – 10 June 2024, the murdering of 3163 Palestinians in February, in addition to 2790 in March, 1788 in April and 1780 in May, Wafa reports.

This reflects a consistent goal of increasing pressure on the Palestinians, in addition to withholding the greatest possible amount of humanitarian aid and targeting the health sector, said the report.

The OIC Observatory noted that killings peaked in October at 8,635 murdered, and 6,619 murdered in November, while the number of murdered in December reached 7,021, and 5,031 in January, all of whom were murdered during the Israeli military operation that adopted a scorched-earth policy in preparation for the entry of ground forces in the first four months of the Israeli aggression.

On the other hand, the OIC Observatory observed Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip from 4 to 9 June 2024, where it noted 605 murders and 1,765 injuries.

The largest number of casualties appeared in the Nuseirat Camp massacre, in which 283 people were murdered and 816 wounded, amid massive destruction due to air, sea, and land bombardment of the Camp.

The Observatory recorded 37,333 Palestinians murdered since October 7, 2023, until the writing of this report.

Israel admitted to killing at least 30 Palestinians in the bombing of a school affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) that was housing displaced people in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip after more than 100 people were murdered in raids on the central region of the Gaza Strip within 24 hours.

In the humanitarian context, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that 9 out of 10 children in Gaza cannot consume sufficient nutrients to ensure their healthy growth and development.

In the West Bank, the Israeli occupation forces murdered 10 Palestinians, most of them in the city of Jenin, while they detained 166 Palestinians, and demolished 13 houses in Hebron, Jerusalem, and Jenin, in addition to a three-story building in the city of Jerusalem.

They also demolished 24 commercial facilities, barns, and agricultural rooms in various areas of the West Bank.

In occupied Jerusalem, the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque was subjected to daily raids, while the Israeli occupation forces launched a massive wave of detentions against Palestinians in parallel with the flag march led by Israeli Security Minister Ben Gvir with several extremist Israeli ministers in the Bab al-Amoud and Bab al-Khalil areas, passing through the neighborhoods of the Old City of Jerusalem. They reached Al-Buraq Square, adjacent to Al-Aqsa Mosque, attacked several Palestinians and journalists, and chanted inflammatory slogans calling for the killing of Arabs and the burning of Palestinian towns.

Colonists’ attacks increased, reaching 38 attacks this week, during which they set fire to agricultural lands owned by Palestinians in Hebron, Tulkarem and Ramallah, and stole 120 sheep in Jerusalem.

The total violations over this period amounted to about 3,080 violations, including all categories of daily crimes committed by Israeli forces against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, said the report. (T/RE1/P2)

