Israel Blocks Evacuation of Bodies in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian medical officer warned of an environmental disaster in northern Gaza due to the large number of bodies that could not be evacuated amid deadly attacks by the Israeli occupation army.

“There are many bodies in the streets that cannot be reached,” Mohammad Abu Afsh, head of the Gaza-based Medical Relief Organization, an NGO, said in a statement, as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

“Stray dogs and cats devour the piled up bodies, which indicates a serious environmental disaster,” he said.

The occupation army has continued to launch deadly attacks on northern Gaza since October 5, 2024, allegedly aimed at preventing the Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. However, Palestine accuses Israel of trying to occupy the area and force its residents to flee.

Since then, almost no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining residents in the area on the brink of starvation.

Nearly 4,000 Palestinians in northern Gaza have been martyred, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Abu Afsh said there is a severe shortage of surgeons in northern Gaza due to repeated Israeli attacks.

“The Israeli army has repeatedly targeted hospitals and medical staff and prevented doctors from reaching northern Gaza,” he added.

Israel has waged a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 44,900 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

