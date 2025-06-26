SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

3 Palestinians Killed, 7 Others Wounded in Israeli Occupation Raid on Ramallah

Israeli forces raided several homes in the Safa area of Beit Ummar at dawn on Saturday, detaining one Palestinian man and delivering notices to three others to meet with Israeli intelligence. (Photo: Ma'an)

Ramallah, MINA – Three Palestinians were killed and seven others wounded by direct gunfire during an Israeli occupation raid on the village of Kafr Malik, east of Ramallah.on Wednesday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that two Palestinians were killed and six others critically injured during the raid, according to WAFA.

Local sources stated that dozens of Israeli settlers stormed the village of Kafr Malik, setting vehicles and homes on fire as residents and nearby communities tried to confront them.

The Israeli occupation forces were reported to have provided protection for the settlers and fired live ammunition at Palestinian civilians.

Two days earlier, Israeli forces shot and killed Ammar Mutaz Hamayel, a 13-year-old member of the national youth Muay Thai team, in the city. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

