Israeli New Airstrikes on Northern Gaza Kill 12 Civilians

Gaza, MINA – At least 12 Palestinian civilians, including seven children and a woman, were killed in a new Israeli massacre in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip on Friday night, Palinfo reported.

Local sources said the civilians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house belonging to the Khilla family in the Jabalia an-Nazla area.

Footage shows the moment a warplane bombed the house in northern Gaza.

Earlier, eight civilians were killed and at least 15 others, mostly children, were injured in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment in the al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Health authorities in Gaza reported late Friday that at least 56 people had been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since early Friday, 42 of them in northern Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)