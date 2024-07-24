Select Language

Latest
-147 min. agoIsraeli Airstrikes on Palestinian House Kill Five Civilians
-139 min. agoBeijing Declaration for Palestine, Imaam Yakhsyallah: Muslims Countries Should Play a Role
4 hours agoICC Accepts 64 Filings on Arrest Requests for Netanyahu
4 hours agoOver 39,000 Palestinians Martyred on Israeli Aggresion in Gaza
15 hours agoIslamic Perspective on Child Protection
Slideshow

Israeli Airstrikes on Palestinian House Kill Five Civilians

Gaza, MINA – Five Palestinian civilians dawn on Wednesday were killed after the Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a house in Al-Jarn area in the northern Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Medical sources said that five civilians were killed as a result of the bombing of a house in Al-Jarn area.

Later that night, the Israeli occupation artillery and aircraft bombed several sites in the city of Khan Yunis, north of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, and Bureij refugee camp in the central Strip. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news