Israeli Airstrikes on Palestinian House Kill Five Civilians

Gaza, MINA – Five Palestinian civilians dawn on Wednesday were killed after the Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a house in Al-Jarn area in the northern Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Medical sources said that five civilians were killed as a result of the bombing of a house in Al-Jarn area.

Later that night, the Israeli occupation artillery and aircraft bombed several sites in the city of Khan Yunis, north of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, and Bureij refugee camp in the central Strip. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)