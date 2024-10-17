Israel Continues to Block Food Aid to Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – International relief organizations have confirmed that the Israeli military has prevented the entry of any food or humanitarian supplies into northern Gaza for the third consecutive week.

It was done amid ongoing military operations and a tightened blockade on Jabalia camp and northern areas, Palestine News Network reported on Wednesday.

In a joint statement issued, by Oxfam and 37 global relief agencies, it was noted that since October 1, Israel has not allowed any food into northern Gaza, leading to the starvation of civilians.

The global relief organizations stated in the declaration, “The world cannot remain idle while the Israeli government commits atrocities.

Relief organizations emphasized that civilians should not be forced to flee to receive assistance, and that those who choose to remain in their homes must be protected under international law.

They condemned attacks against humanitarian workers, aid structures, and aid convoys.

The statement highlighted that northern Gaza is facing destruction and urged world leaders to immediately end the atrocities committed by Israel.

Access and the entry of aid, especially in northern Gaza, only 2,874 trucks entered the region, representing just 20% of the daily aid that was provided.

