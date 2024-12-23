Three UAE Humanitarian Aid Convoys Enter Gaza Strip via Rafah

Gaza, MINA – Three convoys carrying various humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) crossed into the Gaza Strip this week through the Rafah Border Crossing in Egypt.

The UAE’s National News Agency, WAM, as quoted by MINA, reported on Sunday that this effort is part of the UAE’s ongoing mission to support and assist the Palestinian people during the current situation under the humanitarian initiative of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The convoys consisted of 30 trucks carrying over 495.1 tons of humanitarian aid, including food supplies, winter clothing, and other essential items.

Thus, the total number of aid convoys entering the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has reached 144, consisting of 1,273 trucks.

To date, the UAE has provided over 28,002.5 tons of aid to the Palestinian people through this initiative, significantly alleviating the difficult conditions faced by Gaza’s population and easing the suffering of the most vulnerable groups by meeting their basic needs.

The UAE remains committed to providing humanitarian support to the people of Gaza, alleviating the challenges they face, and ensuring the provision of essential needs for the vulnerable. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)