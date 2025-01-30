45 Humanitarian Aid Trucks from Indonesia’s BAZNAS Successfully Reach Gaza

Gaza, MINA – A total of 45 humanitarian aid container trucks from Indonesia, distributed by National Zakat Agency (BAZNAS), successfully reached Gaza on Tuesday (Jan 28), delivering much-needed assistance to the Palestinian people.

These aid containers were transported through the Rafah border crossing in coordination with Egyptian humanitarian organizations, namely Bait Zakat Wa As-Shadaqat and Sunnah Al Hayyah.

The Chairman of BAZNAS, KH. Noor Achmad, stated that this aid delivery reflects the solidarity and compassion of the Indonesian Muslim community toward their brothers and sisters in Palestine, who are currently facing a humanitarian crisis.

“Alhamdulillah, with the prayers and support of the Indonesian community, 45 container trucks carrying humanitarian aid from BAZNAS have successfully reached Gaza. This assistance is aimed at alleviating the suffering of our brothers and sisters in need,” stated Noor Achmad in an official statement from Jakarta on Wednesday (Jan 29).

The aid, delivered via the Rafah border, includes over 50,000 cartons of essential supplies such as rice, noodles, beans, cheese, canned tuna, biscuits, boxed juice, flour, sauces, and dates. Despite the ceasefire, the demand for food, medicine, and emergency supplies remains critical.

According to Noor Achmad, this initial shipment marks the beginning of a larger relief effort, with hundreds more trucks expected to follow through BAZNAS’ partners in Egypt.

“Our goal is to ensure that all humanitarian aid reaches Gaza before and during Ramadan. If circumstances allow, BAZNAS also plans to establish public kitchens and healthcare services in Gaza,” he added.

The Chairman further emphasized that this initiative is made possible by the trust and generosity of donors who support BAZNAS as a reliable and official zakat institution.

Beyond emergency relief, BAZNAS Indonesia also aims to contribute to the reconstruction of vital infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and other public facilities that were destroyed during the conflict. (FARAH)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

