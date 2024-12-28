Israel Continues to Block Aid Access to Gaza: UN

Gaza, MINA – The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it continues to receive daily reports of civilians killed and injured across Gaza due to ongoing hostilities, which have also caused widespread destruction and prompted displacement, Palinfo reported.

OCHA reiterated that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, must be protected and kept safe from attack.

OCHA reported that Israeli authorities continue to reject and obstruct most aid missions across Gaza.

“Of the 12 UN requests for coordinated humanitarian movements yesterday, six were rejected outright, three were cancelled by organizers due to security or logistical challenges, one was approved but faced obstacles, and two others were facilitated and resolved.”

One attempt to reach the besieged northern Gaza province was rejected yesterday and another today, OCHA added.

“Despite limited access and uncertain security, aid organizations are working hard to help the most vulnerable, as the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate.”

The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,399, the Gaza-based health authority said in a statement on Thursday. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)