Israel Totally Obstructs UN Efforts to Deliver Aid to Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations reported on Tuesday that Israel has massively obstructed the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged northern Gaza Strip in December, Middle East Monitor reported.

Quoting the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a news conference that “UN-led aid missions to northern Gaza province continue to be absolutely obstructed, especially those attempting to reach the besieged areas of Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and parts of Jabalia.”

“OCHA reports that today, three humanitarian missions planning to bring food and water to the besieged northern Gaza Strip were once again obstructed by Israeli authorities,” Dujarric said, adding that “the UN has attempted to reach the besieged area 40 times, of which 38 were obstructed and twice obstructed” since early December.

The UN spokesman stressed the need to protect civilians in the north, and called on Israel to meet the “basic needs” of residents.

“Meeting their basic needs also means facilitating the work of the UN and our humanitarian partners, who have been trying to deliver food, water, health and other essential assistance — but those missions have been denied or obstructed,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)