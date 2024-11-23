Only One-third of Planned Humanitarian Missions Allowed into Gaza: UN

Gaza, MINA – Israel allowed just one-third of planned humanitarian missions into Gaza over the past week, according to UN on Wednesday, as the humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory worsens with the onset of winter, Anadolu Agency reported.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that out of 129 planned missions, only about a third were approved by Israeli authorities, according to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric during a briefing.

The remaining missions were either denied, impeded or canceled due to security or logistical reasons, he added.

“As winter nears, Palestinians across the Gaza Strip are in dire need of adequate shelter to protect them from the rain and cold. Our partners are distributing tents and tarpaulins as quickly as possible, but just a fraction of the supplies needed are entering Gaza,” Dujarric said.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are currently living in makeshift shelters or damaged buildings, particularly in northern Gaza, where Israel’s ongoing war and blockade have driven up both displacement and humanitarian needs, he added.

According to the latest date from the UN, more than 36,000 tarpaulins and 58,000 sealing-off kits have been procured but remain stuck outside Gaza, awaiting entry approval.

“These supplies are enough to benefit more than 76,000 families, or roughly 400,000 people,” Dujarric said.

The UN and humanitarian organizations have repeatedly called for unimpeded access to deliver aid to Gaza, warning of severe consequences for the civilian population if access remains restricted.

Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, killing over 44,000 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,000.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza. In a landmark move, the International Criminal Court on Thursday announced it had issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes in Palestinian territories, including Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

