Activist Aboard Madleen Sends Message Declares “Rise up and Take Action for Palestine”

Gaza, MINA – Thiago Avila, a Brazilian activist aboard the humanitarian vessel Madleen, has declared that his team is on a “historic mission to correct history” at the entrance to the Gaza Strip. Speaking to the press, Avila criticized the ideology of the Israeli occupation, asserting that systems based on hatred are inevitably doomed to collapse.

“The message I want to convey to everyone is: Do not fear their hatred or their violence. Do not fear their oppressive power,” Avila stated, as reported by Palestine Information Center. “Throughout human history, all empires have fallen, and all ideologies based on hate once believed to be unstoppable have vanished.”

Avila called on global citizens to take action, stressing the importance of solidarity and the moral responsibility to stand with Palestine. “Rise up and take action for Palestine. Protest for social justice, stand for a world without abuse, oppression, and environmental destruction, a world worth living in and worth risking our lives to build,” he urged.

The activist emphasized that their aim is not only to challenge oppression but to open a vital humanitarian corridor to support the Palestinian people.

“We hope to carry out this mission successfully so that history will record that we opened this path for the Palestinian people,” he said.

Despite the risks, Avila expressed hope and determination: “We do not fear them. All they have is their bombs, their violence, and their hate. We have all the rest. We have solidarity, we have hope, we have love, and a global community of billions that is rising together, because they know that starving children, bombing hospitals, shelters, and schools that is wrong.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

