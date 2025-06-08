SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Activist Aboard Madleen Sends Message Declares “Rise up and Take Action for Palestine”

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

10 Views

activist aboard the humanitarian vessel Madleen to Gaza (photo: PIC)
activist aboard the humanitarian vessel Madleen to Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – Thiago Avila, a Brazilian activist aboard the humanitarian vessel Madleen, has declared that his team is on a “historic mission to correct history” at the entrance to the Gaza Strip. Speaking to the press, Avila criticized the ideology of the Israeli occupation, asserting that systems based on hatred are inevitably doomed to collapse.

“The message I want to convey to everyone is: Do not fear their hatred or their violence. Do not fear their oppressive power,” Avila stated, as reported by Palestine Information Center. “Throughout human history, all empires have fallen, and all ideologies based on hate once believed to be unstoppable have vanished.”

Avila called on global citizens to take action, stressing the importance of solidarity and the moral responsibility to stand with Palestine. “Rise up and take action for Palestine. Protest for social justice, stand for a world without abuse, oppression, and environmental destruction, a world worth living in and worth risking our lives to build,” he urged.

The activist emphasized that their aim is not only to challenge oppression but to open a vital humanitarian corridor to support the Palestinian people.

Also Read: Israeli Army Issues Demolition in West Bank Town of Bruqin

“We hope to carry out this mission successfully so that history will record that we opened this path for the Palestinian people,” he said.

Despite the risks, Avila expressed hope and determination: “We do not fear them. All they have is their bombs, their violence, and their hate. We have all the rest. We have solidarity, we have hope, we have love, and a global community of billions that is rising together, because they know that starving children, bombing hospitals, shelters, and schools that is wrong.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

Tagenvironmental destruction Gaza Strip global uprising historical mission Human Rights humanitarian mission Israeli occupation Madleen moral responsibility opening humanitarian corridor Palestine protest movement social justice solidarity Thiago Avila

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Activists of Madleen Ship to Gaza (photo: Al Jazeera)
International

Israeli Forces Seize Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Madleen in International Waters

  • 2 hours ago
Victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 36 Killed in Gaza as Israeli Attacks Continue Through Eid al-Adha

  • 6 hours ago
activist aboard the humanitarian vessel Madleen to Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Activist Aboard Madleen Sends Message Declares “Rise up and Take Action for Palestine”

  • 6 hours ago
People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Eid Al-Adha Celebration in Gaza Without Meat and Flour

  • 15 hours ago
Pro Palestine protest in Rome, Italy (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Massive Rally in Rome Demands End to Israel’s War in Gaza

  • 22 hours ago
International

Freedom Flotilla Ship Madleen Nears Gaza Despite Threats from Israeli Forces

  • 22 hours ago
Load More
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:31 WIB
International

Boston Consulting Group Withdraws From Controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 17:50 WIB
Palestine

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 16:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Extend Al Jazeera Office Closure in Ramallah by 60 Days

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 19:55 WIB
Asia

Hajj Pilgrims Perform Second Day of Stoning Ritual in Mina

  • 16 hours ago
Asia

Malaysia Urges for Stronger ASEAN–GCC Alliance to Confront Israeli Atrocities

  • 16 hours ago
International

Humanitarian Vessel Madleen Faces Israeli Interference Near Gaza Coast

  • 2 hours ago
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

France Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Statehood, Calls for UN-Led Peace Conference

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 16:40 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us