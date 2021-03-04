Israel Condemns Investigation of War Crimes in Palestine

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli authorities have criticized the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to formally investigate alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories. Tel Aviv sees it as pure anti-Semitism and the pinnacle of hypocrisy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the ICC had turned a blind eye to Iran, Syria and several other countries that had committed war crimes.

“Without jurisdiction, it is decided that our brave soldiers, who take every precaution to avoid civilian casualties against the world’s worst terrorists who deliberately target civilians, our soldiers who are war criminals,” Netanyahu said in a statement as quoted from Republika on Friday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi revealed the ICC’s decision to investigate war crimes in the Palestinian territories is morally bankrupt and legally flawed.

On Wednesday, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said it would open an official investigation into the alleged war crimes that occurred in the Palestinian territories. Apart from Israel, the Palestinian struggle group will also be investigated.

Bensouda said the decision to open an investigation was taken after a preliminary examination by his office for nearly five years.

“During that period, and in accordance with our normal practice, the (ICC Prosecutors) Office engaged with a variety of stakeholders, including in regular and productive meetings with the respective representatives of the Palestinian and Israeli Governments,” she said.

Bensouda promised that the investigation would be carried out independently, impartially and objectively.

“We have no agenda other than to fulfill our legal obligations under the Rome Statute with professional integrity,” she said.

In December 2019, Bensouda stated that war crimes have occurred or are occurring in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. She said Israeli defense forces and Palestinian armed groups such as Hamas were potential perpetrators of the crime. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)