Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon Kill Seven People, Despite Ceasefire

Beirut, MINA – At least seven people were killed and 40 others injured on Saturday in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, according to an Anadolu Agency report based on official Lebanese sources.

The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed that in the town of Touline, located in the Marjayoun district of southern Lebanon, five people, including a child, were killed and 11 others injured in an Israeli airstrike.

In the towns of Housh al-Sayyid and Saraain, both in the Baalbek-Hermel governorate in eastern Lebanon, six people were injured by airstrikes.

Additionally, an Israeli drone strike targeted a parking area in the al-Raml neighborhood of Tyre, injuring four people.

Another strike in the town of Yahmor al-Shaqif in the Nabatieh district injured one person, while two others were wounded in a strike on Kfarkela.

These attacks occurred after Israel claimed its settlement of Metula had been struck by a rocket originating from Lebanon, prompting Israeli forces to retaliate with airstrikes on various villages and towns in southern Lebanon. []

