SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon Kill Seven People, Despite Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

2 Views

Lebanon Hezbollah rockets (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Lebanon Hezbollah rockets (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Beirut, MINA – At least seven people were killed and 40 others injured on Saturday in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, according to an Anadolu Agency report based on official Lebanese sources.

The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed that in the town of Touline, located in the Marjayoun district of southern Lebanon, five people, including a child, were killed and 11 others injured in an Israeli airstrike.

In the towns of Housh al-Sayyid and Saraain, both in the Baalbek-Hermel governorate in eastern Lebanon, six people were injured by airstrikes.

Additionally, an Israeli drone strike targeted a parking area in the al-Raml neighborhood of Tyre, injuring four people.

Also Read: Hezbollah Denies Involvement in Rocket Fire on Israel, Reaffirms Ceasefire Commitment

Another strike in the town of Yahmor al-Shaqif in the Nabatieh district injured one person, while two others were wounded in a strike on Kfarkela.

These attacks occurred after Israel claimed its settlement of Metula had been struck by a rocket originating from Lebanon, prompting Israeli forces to retaliate with airstrikes on various villages and towns in southern Lebanon. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Houthi Launches Hypersonic Missile to Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Tag40 injured Baalbek-Hermel ceasefire Hezbollah Housh al-Sayyid Israeli airstrikes Israeli violations Kfarkela Lebanon Marjayoun district Metula Nabatieh district rocket attack Saraain seven killed southern Lebanon Touline Tyre Yahmor al-Shaqif

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Gaza War

  • 1 hour ago
Lebanon Hezbollah rockets (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon Kill Seven People, Despite Ceasefire

  • 1 hour ago
Israeli Assault on Lebanon (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Hezbollah Denies Involvement in Rocket Fire on Israel, Reaffirms Ceasefire Commitment

  • 6 hours ago
America

White House Confirms Trump’s Full Support for Israel’s Aggression in Gaza

  • 22 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Calls for International Consolidation to Protect Gaza

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 21:52 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 700 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Airstrikes since Tuesday

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 21:38 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia to Face Australia and Bahrain During Ramadan in World Cup Qualifiers

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 16:35 WIB
Palestine

Repairs Underway at Indonesia Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 23:08 WIB
International

Arab Foreign Ministers Meet in Doha to Discuss Gaza Reconstruction

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 17:01 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s Netanyahu Dismisses Shin Bet Chief Amid Controversy

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 11:47 WIB
America

Trump Shuts Down US-Funded Media, Including Voice of America

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 23:37 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Dozens of Victims’ Israel New Attacks on Gaza Rushed to Indonesian Hospital

  • Tuesday, 18 March 2025 - 22:14 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Recent Airstrikes on Gaza Kill 89 Women, 174 Children

  • Wednesday, 19 March 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Palestine

Israel Launches Limited Ground Operation in Gaza as Airstrikes Continue

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 08:02 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 700 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Airstrikes since Tuesday

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 21:38 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us