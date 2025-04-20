SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Scores of Extremist Israeli Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque 

sajadi Editor : Widi - 15 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

3 Views

Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)

Jerusalem, MINA – Scores of extremist Israeli settlers on Sunday stormed the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem during the morning and afternoon hours under heavy police protection, Palestine Information Center reported.

Local sources reported that the settlers entered through the Maghariba Gate and provocatively toured the mosque’s courtyards while receiving lectures from rabbis about the so-called temple mount.

Several settlers also performed Talmudic rituals and dances within the sacred site.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation police enforced strict restrictions on Muslim worshipers, barring many from entering the mosque and limiting access at various gates and entrances.

Also Read: Father of Captive Israeli Soldier Accuses Netanyahu of Prioritizing War Over Hostage Return

The crackdown extended to Palestinian Christians on Saturday, when Israeli police blocked access to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem during the Holy Saturday (Holy Fire) ceremony. Among those denied entry was Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, the Vatican’s ambassador to Palestine, despite his diplomatic status.

Christian worshipers faced assaults and arbitrary arrests while attempting to attend the religious occasion.

These incidents highlight ongoing tensions and violations against both Muslim and Christian worshipers in the occupied city. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Attacks Continue Across Gaza, Dozens of Civilians Killed and Injured

TagAqsa Mosque Christian worshipers Church of the Holy Sepulcher Holy Saturday Israeli occupation Israeli police Israeli violations occupied Jerusalem Palestinian Christians police crackdown religious freedom Settler violations Talmudic rituals

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Scores of Extremist Israeli Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque 

  • 15 minutes ago
Palestine

Israeli Police Assault Christians, Restrict Access to Holy Fire Ceremony in Jerusalem

  • 9 hours ago
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Far-Right Lawmaker Joins Illegal Settlers in Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 09:54 WIB
Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Over 1,600 Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 20:09 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
none

Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 14:12 WIB
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto delivered a keynote speech at the ADF Talk session during the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), held at the Nest Convention Center in Antalya on Friday (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia’s President Addresses Current Global Geopolitical Landscape

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
none

Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 as Israel Kills 25 Civilians 

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 22:55 WIB
Indonesia

Transjakarta Launches Free Drinking Water Refill Stations to Promote Sustainable Living

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:58 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
none

Israel Reaffirms Total Blockade on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Global Outcry

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 11:13 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Renewed Aggression on Gaza Enters 32nd Day, Killing Civilians

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Several Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced people in Gaza. (Photo: via Anas al-Sharif X page)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens, Including Children in Gaza

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 08:25 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us