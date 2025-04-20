Scores of Extremist Israeli Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque 

Jerusalem, MINA – Scores of extremist Israeli settlers on Sunday stormed the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem during the morning and afternoon hours under heavy police protection, Palestine Information Center reported.

Local sources reported that the settlers entered through the Maghariba Gate and provocatively toured the mosque’s courtyards while receiving lectures from rabbis about the so-called temple mount.

Several settlers also performed Talmudic rituals and dances within the sacred site.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation police enforced strict restrictions on Muslim worshipers, barring many from entering the mosque and limiting access at various gates and entrances.

The crackdown extended to Palestinian Christians on Saturday, when Israeli police blocked access to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem during the Holy Saturday (Holy Fire) ceremony. Among those denied entry was Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, the Vatican’s ambassador to Palestine, despite his diplomatic status.

Christian worshipers faced assaults and arbitrary arrests while attempting to attend the religious occasion.

These incidents highlight ongoing tensions and violations against both Muslim and Christian worshipers in the occupied city. []

