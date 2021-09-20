Islamic Jihad: Recapture of Prisoners Can’t Hide Failure of Israeli Security

Gaza, MINA – Dawood Shehab, a spokesman for the Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza on Sunday said the re-arrest of six Palestinian prisoners could not hide the failure of Israel’s notoriously super tight security system.

This he conveyed to the MINA’s Contributor in Gaza, Palestine in his comments about the re-arrest of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Gilboa prison, Israel.

“That the Freedom Tunnel operation has once again put the issue of prisoners at the top of the Palestinian resistance,” he said.

Dawood also promised to release Palestinian prisoners and make it one of the most urgent and priority tasks.

He also called on all Palestinians to demonstrate and continue the resistance movement against the oppressive practices of the Israeli occupation of detainees.

In addition, Dawood also called on the Arab and Islamic world to pressure Israel to release Palestinian prisoners.

“There is a great responsibility Arab and Muslim brothers and sisters have towards our prisoners,” Dawood told MINA.

The Israeli army has recaptured the last two Palestinian fugitives involved in a spectacular prison break earlier this month, it announced on Sunday.

The other four who were re-arrested earlier last week, including Mahmoud Abdullah Ardah, the suspected mastermind of the runaway, and Zakaria Zubeidi, a former militant leader of the Fatah movement. (T-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)