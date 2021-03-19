Indonesian Ulema States AstraZeneca Vaccine is Haram

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) stated that the Covid-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca is haram because it contains elements from pork, but it can be used due to a pandemic emergency.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine is haram because its production uses trypsin from pigs. However, the use of AstraZeneca is legally permissible, ”said MUI Fatwa Daily Chairperson Asrorun Niam in a virtual press conference on Friday.

According to the MUI fatwa, the AstraZeneca vaccine may be used because there is an urgent need due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Niam said there was a reliable expert’s statement that there was a more fatal risk if the Covid-19 vaccination was not carried out.

On the other hand, the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine, which is halal and holy, cannot fulfill the need to achieve community immunity (herd immunity).

MUI also allows its use because there is a guarantee of its use by the government.

Another consideration is that the government cannot freely choose the Covid-19 vaccine due to the limited vaccines available in the world.

Niam asked Muslims to participate in the vaccination program and not hesitate to receive vaccine shots during Ramadan.

“Muslims must participate in the vaccination program to realize group immunity to be free from the Covid-19 outbreak,” said Niam.

Vaccination spokesperson from the Ministry of Health Siti Nadia Tarmizi said the AstraZeneca vaccine had also been approved in a number of countries such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Algeria and Morocco.

“Many Islamic councils around the world have expressed the attitude that this vaccine can be used,” said Nadia.

Previously, the Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) stated that the AstraZeneca vaccine could begin to be used, after the European Drug Regulator (EMA) confirmed that this vaccine was safe and effective.

Indonesia had delayed the distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country due to cases of blood clots in a number of European countries.

However, the EMA has stated that there is no evidence of an increase in cases of blood clots after injection of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Indonesia has so far received 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine obtained through the multilateral cooperation scheme, the Covax Facility.

The vaccine obtained by Indonesia is produced in South Korea.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is planned to begin distribution to several regions in Indonesia on Monday. (T/RE1)

