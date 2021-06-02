Indonesian Humanitarian AWG Holds Webinar Commemorate 11 Years Mavi Marmara Tragedy

Cileungsi, MINA – The Indonesian humanitarian Agency which focused on Al-Aqsa and Palestinian struggle, Aqsa Working Group (AWG) on Tuesday held a webinar to commemorate 11 years of the tragedy of Mavi Marmara who carried Freedom Flotilla mission to Gaza, Palestine.

The webinar presented two volunteers who were living witnesses of the attack on the Mavi Marmara ship by the Israeli army, namedNur Ikhwan Abadi and dr. Arif Rahman, Presidium Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C).

On that occasion, both of them recalled their trip on a humanitarian mission to the Gaza Strip and told how the condition of the ship when the Israeli army carried out the attack.

“Mavi Marmara is a reflection that the people of this world love justice, love humanity. When they see people in other parts of the world being oppressed, these activists rise up to speak the truth. This mission is a universal mission where the issues raised are humanitarian issues,” Nur Ikhwan said when telling his introduction to activists from various cultural backgrounds and different countries who took part in the Gaza Freedom Flotilla mission.

“And what is more interesting for me is that there are social activists and atheists, meaning that the Palestinian problem for them is not a question of whose God. That is why on the ship we no longer talk about Palestine in the historical context of relations between Muslims and Jews,” dr. Arif added.

They also told the chronology of the Israeli army’s attack on the activists aboard the Mavi Marmara, which resulted in the death of a number of activists.

However Dr. Arief said that the Mavi Marmara tragedy itself was part of the opportunity to open a road for the construction of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza.

On May 31, 2010, the Mavi Marmara ship carrying 10,000 tons of aids in the form of food, medicine, construction materials, wheelchairs, and others to an area that has suffered decades of blockade, namely Gaza, Palestine, was intercepted and attacked by the Israeli army.

Precisely in the Mediterranean Sea, attacks from the sea and air by the Zionist army tore the peace of the journey of humanitarian activists who are struggling to carry the mission of Gaza Freedom Flotilla.

Several reports stated that there were 9 dead and 60 injured from the activist side, and 10 injured from the Israeli Navy. (L/R7/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)