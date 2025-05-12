SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Freedom Flotilla Vows to Continue Mission Despite Attack

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 24 minutes ago

24 minutes ago

5 Views ㅤ

(The Nation/Getty Image)

Istanbul, MINA – A humanitarian aid ship, The Conscience, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), was attacked by a drone in international waters near Malta, as it attempted to deliver urgent aid to Gaza.

Despite the attack, the ship’s crew remains determined. “Once the ship is repaired, we will set sail tomorrow,” said one crew member, as reported by The Nation.

The ship set sail from Türkiye three months ago and was en route to Malta to pick up more activists before continuing its mission to Gaza. On board were 12 crew members and six Turkish activists, including İsmail Songür, president of the Mavi Marmara Association, whose father was killed in Israel’s 2010 raid on the Mavi Marmara.

While Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement, circumstantial evidence points toward it. Maltese lawmakers reported that days before the attack, Israel urged Malta to block the ship to its waters. Additionally, a Lockheed C-130 Hercules military aircraft, commonly used by the Israeli Air Force, was spotted in Maltese airspace shortly before the strike.

Also Read: Israel Threatens Unilateral Action Over European Recognition of Palestine

Following the drone strike, İsmail Songür appeared in an online video amid smoke-filled surroundings, declaring: “To Israel, I say this: Whatever you do, you will not succeed. Humanity has awakened.”

The attack damaged the ship's front section, knocked out its generator, and triggered a fire that raged for nearly three hours before being extinguished by a tugboat sent by the Maltese government.

The drone hit the ship’s generator, causing power loss and a fire that lasted three hours before being extinguished by a tugboat dispatched by Malta. Despite the attack, Malta initially refused port entry. Only after diplomatic talks with Türkiye did Malta offer offshore repairs, though details of the ship’s inspection have not been fully disclosed.

While activists have returned home temporarily, the crew remains on board, 14 nautical miles from Malta, to guard against further sabotage.

Also Read: Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace in Gaza and Ukraine

Among those waiting in Malta to join the next leg of the journey are 60 global activists from over 20 countries, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, parliamentarians, and Hollywood figures.

Despite the attack, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition remains committed to breaking the blockade and delivering aid to the besieged population in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Karachi Residents Celebrate Pakistan-India Ceasefire

