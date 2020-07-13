Indonesian Government Permits Muslims to Hold Eid Adha

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, said that Eid al-Adha prayers could be carried out in places of worship, fields, and mosques.

However, he asked the public to continue to pay attention to health protocols in implementing them.

“Please, feast on solemnly in accordance with the quality of sharia. But also the health protocol that is determined by the state so that it can be done,” said Mahfud after a virtual limited meeting with four coordinating ministers and ministries of the relevant institutions on Monday (July 13).

On the occasion, he also said the president advised that the focus on the war against Covid-19 should not neglect handling of the security sector. It is related to the Eid al-Adha celebration which took place in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mahfud conveyed Eid al-Adha prayer may be performed in places of worship, fields, and in mosques. Even so, prayer is expected to be held in a limited environment, for example in a complex, in schools, and in a limited number of villages.

According to him, in the virtual meeting all the technical ministers reported their readiness to welcome the Eid al-Adha holiday at the end of July.

The Minister of Religion, he said, had prepared a practical and safe worship protocol, without reducing the Shariah provisions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)