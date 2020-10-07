Indonesia Waiting for Umrah Permit

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia is currently still waiting for the Saudi Arabian government’s permission to send Umrah pilgrims to the Holy Land, Makkah.

The Haj Consul of the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah Endang Jumali said that currently Saudi Arabia has only allowed special Umrah for residents and expatriates who live there.

The first phase of the Umrah will take place on October 4-18 with a quota of 6000 congregations.

“For countries from outside Saudi, there is no official statement yet,” said Endang as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

Endang himself said Saudi Arabia provided conditions related to Covid-19 for foreign countries to be able to send Umrah pilgrims.

“In general, the key is the development of Covid in both Saudi and Umrah sending countries,” he said.

Director General of Haj and Umrah at the Ministry of Religion Nizar Ali said he is optimistic that Indonesia would be included in the release of countries that were allowed to carry out the Umrah pilgrimage.

According to Nizar, the results of the analysis carried out by the government, Indonesia is one of the countries that will receive an Umrah permit from Saudi Arabia on November 1, 2020.

“This is because currently Indonesia is allowed to enter Saudi Arabia for business and diplomatic relations, of course this is an indication for Indonesia to obtain a permit later,” said Nizar during the Umrah and Hajj (Jamarah) Issue Jagong in Yogyakarta on Monday.

Nizar explained that the second phase of the Umrah implementation will be carried out on October 18 by increasing the quota to 75 percent of the capacity of the Grand Mosque or 15 thousand Umrah pilgrims and 40 thousand congregations praying per day.

“The second stage is still the same applies only to Saudi citizens and mukimin,” he explained.

Third, said Nizar, allowing Umrah and prayer services for Saudis, mukimin and citizens from outside the kingdom which will start on November 1.

At this stage, explained Nizar, the quota increases to 100 percent of the capacity of the Grand Mosque in accordance with the precautionary measures protocol, namely 20 thousand Umrah pilgrims per day and 60 thousand congregations praying per day.

“The departure of the Indonesian Umrah pilgrims is still awaiting announcement and permission from Saudi Arabia. Maybe it will be announced 10 days before November 1, 2020, “he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)