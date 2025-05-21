SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian Pilgrims Urged to Stay Vigilant Ahead of Hajj Peak Amid Extreme Heat and Crowds

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims (Photo: Kemenag)

Makkah, MINA – As Hajj reaches its peak in Arafah, Muzdalifah, and Mina, Indonesian health authorities are urging pilgrims to prioritize their well-being amid soaring temperatures and overcrowding.

Temperatures in Makkah have recently surged to 46°C, significantly increasing the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and illness. More than 71,000 Indonesian pilgrims have already arrived, with the total expected to reach 203,000.

Dr. Mohammad Imran from the Indonesian Hajj Medical Team reported that the most common health issues include acute respiratory infections, hypertension, and diabetes. To date, 28 pilgrims have passed away, most due to heart disease and systemic infections.

Pilgrims, especially the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions, are advised to rest before performing mandatory rituals, avoid outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and stay hydrated. Regular medical check-ups and immediate reporting of symptoms are strongly recommended to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage experience.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

