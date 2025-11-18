SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia’s Hajj Ministry Engages Local MSMEs to Strengthen Catering for 2026 Pilgrims

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

10 Views ㅤ

Surabaya, MINA — Indonesia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced plans to involve local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in providing catering services for Hajj pilgrims in 2026. The initiative was highlighted during Minister Mochamad Irfan Yusuf’s working visit to East Java on Tuesday as part of preparations for the 1447H/2026 pilgrimage season.

Minister Irfan Yusuf said the government aims to ensure that all food products supplied to pilgrims meet strict quality standards while creating wider economic opportunities for local businesses.

He noted that the East Java Provincial Government’s food testing facilities could support MSMEs in meeting these standards and expanding their market reach.

During the visit, the minister also met with East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa to review several aspects of Hajj readiness. Discussions covered the condition of the Sukolilo Hajj Dormitory, the preparedness of the regional Hajj office, the operation of Integrated Hajj and Umrah Service Centers (PLHUT), and arrangements for both the regular Hajj quota and the quota for Regional Hajj Officers (PHD).

Also Read: Indonesia’s Top Ulama Council to Reinforce Boycott of Israeli-Affiliated Products at 11th National Congress

The ministry emphasized the need for greater involvement of Echelon IV-level officials in PHD deployments to improve field services.

Irfan Yusuf also stated that regions without PLHUT facilities will continue to receive integrated services through local offices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs. He said service integration remains a priority to ensure administrative convenience for prospective pilgrims.

The Ministry of Hajj affirmed that collaboration with regional governments will continue to be strengthened. The involvement of MSMEs is expected to enhance the quality of catering services for pilgrims while contributing to local economic growth.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Denies Being Destination for Forced Relocation of Gaza Residents

Tageconomic empowerment MSMEs Hajj 2026 Hajj catering services Hajj food quality Hajj preparations 2026 Hajj services improvement Indonesia Hajj Ministry Indonesian pilgrims Mochamad Irfan Yusuf Regional Hajj Officers Sukolilo Hajj Dormitory

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia’s Hajj Ministry Engages Local MSMEs to Strengthen Catering for 2026 Pilgrims

  • 10 hours ago
Indonesia

Religious Affairs Minister: No Plans Yet for Sea Route Umrah and Hajj

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 14:52 WIB
Taruna Ikrar, Chairperson of the Indonesian Food and Drug Authority (BPOM)
Articles

Why Food Safety is Essential During Hajj Services?

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 11:23 WIB
International

Indonesian Pilgrims Urged to Stay Vigilant Ahead of Hajj Peak Amid Extreme Heat and Crowds

  • Wednesday, 21 May 2025 - 15:07 WIB
Indonesia

Saudi Arabia Approves Indonesia’s Request for Additional Hajj Officers

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 11:50 WIB
Indonesia

120 Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Died in Holy Land, Mecca

  • Tuesday, 18 June 2024 - 14:22 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Indonesia

Ground Movement Hits Central Java: Residents Evacuate, Dozens of Homes Damaged

  • Sunday, 16 November 2025 - 09:00 WIB
US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (photo:Arab News)
America

Trump Considers F-35 Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia

  • Monday, 17 November 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Top Ulama Council to Reinforce Boycott of Israeli-Affiliated Products at 11th National Congress

  • 9 hours ago
Israeli Assault on Lebanon (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Airstrike on Palestinian Refugee Camp in Lebanon Kills 13

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Denies Being Destination for Forced Relocation of Gaza Residents

  • 16 hours ago
International

Russia Condemns UN Gaza Resolution, Says It Contradicts Palestinian Statehood

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • 19 hours ago
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Designates Saudi Arabia as Major Non-NATO Ally in Historic Defense Pact

  • 2 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us