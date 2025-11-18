Indonesia’s Hajj Ministry Engages Local MSMEs to Strengthen Catering for 2026 Pilgrims

Surabaya, MINA — Indonesia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced plans to involve local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in providing catering services for Hajj pilgrims in 2026. The initiative was highlighted during Minister Mochamad Irfan Yusuf’s working visit to East Java on Tuesday as part of preparations for the 1447H/2026 pilgrimage season.

Minister Irfan Yusuf said the government aims to ensure that all food products supplied to pilgrims meet strict quality standards while creating wider economic opportunities for local businesses.

He noted that the East Java Provincial Government’s food testing facilities could support MSMEs in meeting these standards and expanding their market reach.

During the visit, the minister also met with East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa to review several aspects of Hajj readiness. Discussions covered the condition of the Sukolilo Hajj Dormitory, the preparedness of the regional Hajj office, the operation of Integrated Hajj and Umrah Service Centers (PLHUT), and arrangements for both the regular Hajj quota and the quota for Regional Hajj Officers (PHD).

The ministry emphasized the need for greater involvement of Echelon IV-level officials in PHD deployments to improve field services.

Irfan Yusuf also stated that regions without PLHUT facilities will continue to receive integrated services through local offices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs. He said service integration remains a priority to ensure administrative convenience for prospective pilgrims.

The Ministry of Hajj affirmed that collaboration with regional governments will continue to be strengthened. The involvement of MSMEs is expected to enhance the quality of catering services for pilgrims while contributing to local economic growth.[]

