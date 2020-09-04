Indonesia Strongly Condemns Re-Publication of Prophet Muhammad Cartoons

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia strongly criticizes the re-publication of the cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad by the French satirical tabloid Charlie Hebdo.

Apart from that, Indonesia also condemned the burning of the Quran that occurred in Sweden and Denmark some time ago.

“Indonesia strongly condemns all these irresponsible actions that are provocative and have injured the heart of hundreds of millions of Muslims in the world,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in an online media press conference on Friday.

According to her, all these actions are not only contrary to the principles and values ​​of democracy, but also have the potential to cause divisions between religious communities in the world that need unity to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also summoned the Chargé d’Affaires (KUAI) of the Swedish and Norwegian Embassies in Jakarta, regarding the burning of the Al-Quran in the two countries.

The Quran was burned by supporters of Danish racist leader Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Anti-Islamic group Tight Direction (Stram Kurs), in Malmo, Sweden, on Friday.

Burning the Quran and insulting the Prophet Muhammad SAW were also carried out by a group of people calling themselves Stop Islamization of Norway near the Norwegian parliament on Saturday.

The action drew criticism from various Muslim communities in the world. Including in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) based in Jeddah and Al Azhar Egypt. (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)