Indonesia Stops Entry of Foreigners for Two Weeks

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia has temporarily stopped the entry of foreign nationals (WNA) from all countries for two weeks from January 1, 2021, due to the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus.

The decision was conveyed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno LP Marsudi in a press statement at the Presidential Office, Jakarta on Monday.

“The Limited Cabinet Meeting on December 28, 2020 decided to temporarily close, I repeat, to temporarily close from January 1-14, 2021, the entry of foreign citizens or foreigners from all countries to Indonesia,” said Retno.

“The temporary closure of foreigners’ trips to Indonesia is exempted from official visits of officials at ministerial level and above by implementing very strict health protocols,”she continued.

According to her, the policy was issued considering that currently there has been news about a new strain of the Covid-19 virus which according to various scientific data has a faster spread rate.

“In response to this, the Limited Cabinet Meeting on December 28, 2020 decided to temporarily close. I repeat, to temporarily close from 1-14 January 2021 the entry of foreign citizens or foreigners from all countries to Indonesia, ” she said.

She added for foreigners who arrived in Indonesia from December 28, 2020 to December 31, 2020, the rules were enforced according to the provisions in the addendum to the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Circular Number 3 of 2020.

The points of the Circular include:

First, showing a negative result through the RT – PCR test in the country of origin, which is valid a maximum of 2 × 24 hours before departure time and is attached to the time of the health examination or the Indonesian International e-HAC (Indonesia Health Alert Card);

Second, upon arrival in Indonesia, re-check the RT-PCR and if it shows a negative result, the foreigner shall carry out mandatory quarantine for five days from the date of arrival;

Third, after five days of quarantine, re-check the RT-PCR and if the results are negative, visitors are allowed to continue their journey.

Retno emphasized that while Indonesian citizens, according to Law (UU) Number 6 of 2011 Article 14, they are still allowed to return to Indonesia. However, she said, he still adheres to the provisions of the addendum to the same Circular Letter. (T/RE1)

