Indonesia Raises Concerns about Violence against Uts Citizens in the US

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Consulate General in New York, has communicated with the office of the Mayor of Philadelphia, United States, to convey concerns about the recent violence against Indonesian citizens.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Saturday that all Indonesian representative offices in the US have and continue to issue appeals to all Indonesian citizens to be vigilant and careful.

Previously, two Indonesian teenage girls said they were attacked by four other teenage girls at the Septa City Hall station, Philadelphia.

Reporting from NBC Philadelphia, the two girls believed that the attack was racially motivated.

Responding to the report, Retno said that the police are currently investigating the CCTV footage.

She also appealed to Indonesian citizens in the US to immediately report to the security forces or hotline representatives of the Republic of Indonesia if they experience a similar incident.

“Yesterday, the Director General for America and Europe at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also held direct talks with the US State Department’s acting assistant secretary for East Asia and the Pacific, Ambassador Sung Kim and expressed concern and asked for attention, protection and safety for Indonesian citizens in the US,” said Retno.

She added that the Indonesian representatives also continued to communicate with Indonesian society and students in the US.

“Ambassador Kim emphasized that law enforcement in the US (both federal and local) will continue to try to handle this and other similar cases,” said Retno. (T/RE1)

