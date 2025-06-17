SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Veteran US Diplomat Peter M. Haymond Lead Diplomatic Mission in Jakarta

sajadi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

6 Views

Peter M. Haymond as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim for the US Embassy in Jakarta
Peter M. Haymond as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim for the US Embassy in Jakarta,

Jakarta, MINA – The United States government has appointed senior diplomat Peter M. Haymond as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim for the US Embassy in Jakarta, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations between Washington and Jakarta.

Haymond arrived in the Indonesian capital on Saturday and immediately assumed leadership of the US diplomatic mission in Indonesia. His appointment comes pending the placement of the next permanent ambassador.

“It is an honor to return to Southeast Asia and lead the diplomatic mission in Indonesia, one of the United States’ key partners,” Haymond stated in an official release received by MINA from the US Embassy in Jakarta on Monday.

He committed to strengthening friendly relations, expanding cooperation within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and bolstering stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Also Read: Global March to Gaza: Civil Resistance Against Israeli Blockade

Haymond, a career diplomat in the US Foreign Service, previously served as the U.S. Ambassador to Laos from 2020 to 2023. He also possesses extensive experience in Asia, including assignments in China, Thailand, and Washington, D.C., specializing in East Asian and Pacific affairs.

In addition to English, Haymond is fluent in Lao, Thai, and Mandarin, and has basic proficiency in French. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and master’s and doctoral degrees in law and diplomacy from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University.

As Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, Haymond will lead various priority initiatives for the US Mission, including cooperation in regional security, trade, education, environment, and civil society empowerment. He is also scheduled to engage in intensive communication with Indonesian government leaders, business partners, non-governmental organizations, as well as the media and public.

Haymond’s deployment comes at a crucial time for US-Indonesia relations, which are growing stronger in navigating regional geopolitical dynamics and shared global challenges. Washington views Jakarta as a key player in ASEAN and a strategic partner in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific order. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Iran Thanks Indonesia for Solidarity Amidst Israeli Attacks

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagChargé d’Affaires ad interim for the US Embassy in Jakarta Indonesia-US relations Peter M. Haymond

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Peter M. Haymond as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim for the US Embassy in Jakarta
Indonesia

Veteran US Diplomat Peter M. Haymond Lead Diplomatic Mission in Jakarta

  • 11 hours ago
Indonesia

US Expands Collaboration on Fulbright Education Program with Indonesian Ministry of Religion

  • Wednesday, 6 December 2023 - 13:04 WIB
America

Indonesian Response Regarding US Absence from G20 if There is Russian Presence

  • Friday, 8 April 2022 - 10:17 WIB
Indonesia

Minister Blinken-Retno Marsudi Talk about Afghanistan, Myanmar

  • Tuesday, 14 December 2021 - 17:36 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Marines to Conduct Joint Training in the US

  • Friday, 13 August 2021 - 14:41 WIB
Palestine

Indonesian and US Secretary of State Discuss Strategic Partnership in Washington

  • Wednesday, 4 August 2021 - 19:58 WIB
Load More
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israel Destroys Northern Gaza’s Only Dialysis Hospital

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:35 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Campaign Intensifies Across West Bank, Dozens Detained

  • Sunday, 15 June 2025 - 18:36 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission of the Indonesian Press Council (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

Indonesian Press Faces Challenges in Maintaining Objectivity on Palestine Issue

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike on Residential Building in Central Gaza Kills Eleven, Including Children

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 09:59 WIB
Iran Attacks on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

At Least 13 Israelis Killed and 370 Injuried in Iranian Missile Strikes

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 10:44 WIB
Indonesia

67 Wildfire Hotspots Detected Across Sumatra

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 22:32 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Golani Brigade Soldiers Killed, 11 Injured in Gaza Clashes

  • 13 hours ago
International

Iranian Missiles Crack Israeli Bunkers, Prompt Safety Concerns

  • 13 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us