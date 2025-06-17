Veteran US Diplomat Peter M. Haymond Lead Diplomatic Mission in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – The United States government has appointed senior diplomat Peter M. Haymond as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim for the US Embassy in Jakarta, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations between Washington and Jakarta.

Haymond arrived in the Indonesian capital on Saturday and immediately assumed leadership of the US diplomatic mission in Indonesia. His appointment comes pending the placement of the next permanent ambassador.

“It is an honor to return to Southeast Asia and lead the diplomatic mission in Indonesia, one of the United States’ key partners,” Haymond stated in an official release received by MINA from the US Embassy in Jakarta on Monday.

He committed to strengthening friendly relations, expanding cooperation within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and bolstering stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Also Read: Global March to Gaza: Civil Resistance Against Israeli Blockade

Haymond, a career diplomat in the US Foreign Service, previously served as the U.S. Ambassador to Laos from 2020 to 2023. He also possesses extensive experience in Asia, including assignments in China, Thailand, and Washington, D.C., specializing in East Asian and Pacific affairs.

In addition to English, Haymond is fluent in Lao, Thai, and Mandarin, and has basic proficiency in French. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and master’s and doctoral degrees in law and diplomacy from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University.

As Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, Haymond will lead various priority initiatives for the US Mission, including cooperation in regional security, trade, education, environment, and civil society empowerment. He is also scheduled to engage in intensive communication with Indonesian government leaders, business partners, non-governmental organizations, as well as the media and public.

Haymond’s deployment comes at a crucial time for US-Indonesia relations, which are growing stronger in navigating regional geopolitical dynamics and shared global challenges. Washington views Jakarta as a key player in ASEAN and a strategic partner in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific order. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Iran Thanks Indonesia for Solidarity Amidst Israeli Attacks

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)