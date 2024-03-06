20 Indonesian Citizens Survived Ship Accident in Japan

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) stated that as many as 20 Indonesian citizens who worked as crew members (ABK) survived the tuna fishing boat accident in the waters of the Izu Islands, Tokyo, Japan.

“The Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo has received information from the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) in Shimoda, Shizuoka regarding the accident of Head Tuna Fishing Head, Fukuei-maru number 8 which ran aground in the Izu Islands, Tokyo, Japan on March 3 2024,” said Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lalu. Muhamad Iqbal in a press statement received by MINA on Wednesday.

Lalu said, the ship sailed from Kagoshima Harbor in Kagoshima Prefecture with a total crew of 25 people consisting of 1 captain, 2 officers and 22 crew members and 20 of them were Indonesian citizens.

“All Indonesian citizens/ABK are safe and have been evacuated using the JCG Shimoda helicopter to the nearest hospital in Kozushima, Tokyo. One person was injured, but is being treated,” he said.

Then the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo has coordinated with the agency sending the crew members and JCG Shimoda and will coordinate future steps.

He explained that in the meantime all Indonesian citizens would be taken to the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo on March 7 to prepare the required travel documents. (L/RE1/P2)

