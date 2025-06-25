First Group of 11 Indonesians from Iran Evacuation Lands in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – The initial group of 11 Indonesian citizens evacuated from Iran touched down at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

These eleven individuals were among 86 Indonesian citizens previously evacuated by the Indonesian government from Tehran to Baku, Azerbaijan, on June 21. From Baku, they continued their journey to Jakarta via Istanbul on a commercial flight.

Upon their arrival, the Indonesian citizens were greeted by various representatives of the Indonesian government, including officials from the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the provincial governments of East Java and East Kalimantan.

Meanwhile, 18 other Indonesian citizens who were expected to arrive on the same day faced delays due to airspace closures in the Middle East region. Their flight was diverted to Jeddah, and some are now continuing their journey from Doha to Jakarta. The Indonesian Embassy in Doha and the Consulate General in Jeddah have provided assistance and support throughout this process.

Sixty-eight more Indonesian citizens are currently in Baku, awaiting their next repatriation schedule. The government is arranging their gradual departure via available routes. []

