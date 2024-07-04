Indonesia’s Extreme Poverty Rate Decrease 0.29%

Jakarta, MINA – The rate of extreme poverty in Indonesia in March 2024 decreased by 0.29 percent from the percentage of extremely poor population, which was 0.83 percent.

This was conveyed by the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) of Indonesia, Muhadjir Effendy in Jakarta on Wednesday.

“The condition of extreme poverty in Indonesia also continues to decline. The percentage of Indonesia’s extremely poor population in March 2024 was 0.83 percent, a decrease of 0.29 percentage points from March 2023 which was 1.12 percent,” said Muhadjir.

However, Muhadjir expressed that he is not entirely pleased because compared to the percentage decrease in extreme poverty from March 2022 to March 2023, which was recorded at 0.90 percent.

Muhadjir explained that achieving a decrease in poverty and extreme poverty rates is evidence of the government’s commitment to continuously pursue targets to reduce poverty to 7.5 percent and extreme poverty to 0 percent by 2024.

He will further examine in detail the causes of the slowdown in extreme poverty reduction in early 2024. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)