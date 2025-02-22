UNDP Says 90% of Syrians Live In Poverty

Sana’a, MINA – The Arab head of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Thursday described Syria’s 14-year-old civil war as one of the “deadliest conflicts in recent history,” with “90% of the population” living in poverty, Anadolu Agency reported.

“So far, 618,000″ have been reported, lives have been lost in the conflict,” Abdallah Al Dardari said in a virtual press conference.

“13,000 people have been forcibly disappeared, and we do not know their fate yet,” Al Dardari said more than half the population forcibly displaced, “with 7.2 million IDPs (internally displaced persons) and 6 million refugees.”

“The economic and economic impact is also enormous,” he said, noting that gross domestic product (GDP) has halved with “90% of the population” in poverty.

“That is three times the poverty rate of 2010 and those living in extreme poverty today are 66% of the population, which is six times the rate of 2010, which was 11% of the population,” he added.

Noting that more than 16 million Syrians still depend on food aid, he said food insecurity stands at 52%.

Regarding energy production, Al Dardari said: “80% of the country’s energy capacity has been lost,” and 70% of power plants have been damaged.

He noted that Syria has “lost 40 years of human development.”

“We believe that there is a chance for recovery, and that the UN is working on a transition and recovery framework,” he said.

Bashar Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8, ending the Baath Party regime that had been in power since 1963.

The following day, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the leader of Syria’s new government, who was appointed president on January 29, tasked Mohammed Al-Bashir with forming a government to oversee Syria’s transition period. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

