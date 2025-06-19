Colombia Appoints First Ambassador to Palestine Amid Gaza Crisis

Bogotá, MINA – The Colombian government has formally appointed Jorge Iván Ospina as its first ambassador to Palestine.

Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia announced the appointment on Wednesday, confirming that Ospina will serve as Colombia’s official representative in Ramallah.

In a statement reported by the Palestine Information Center, Sarabia addressed the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. “Remaining silent in the face of genocide is not an option,” she said.

“Our commitment to global peace and to standing with oppressed peoples remains unchanged. In Gaza, lives are being lost not only to bombs, but to hunger. Ospina will serve as the voice of Colombia in Palestine,” she added.

Colombia’s diplomatic engagement with Palestine has grown in recent years. In 2018, then-President Juan Manuel Santos formally recognized Palestine as a sovereign state. On October 20, 2023, President Gustavo Petro declared Colombia’s intention to open an embassy in Ramallah.

That diplomatic shift culminated in Colombia’s decision on May 3, 2024, to cut ties with Israel in protest of its ongoing military actions and alleged war crimes in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

