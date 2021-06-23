Indonesia Issues Rules of Eid al-Adha and Sacrifices

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Religion issues rules for organizing Eid prayers 1442 H/2021 M and sacrifices during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is stated in the Circular of the Minister of Religion, SE. 15 Year 2021.

Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said that in organizing Eid prayers and carrying out sacrifices, strict health protocols were needed.

“To provide a sense of security to Muslims in the midst of the uncontrolled Covid-19 pandemic and the emergence of new variants,” said Minister Yaqut in a written statement on Wednesday.

According to him, the circular serves as a guide for preventing, controlling and breaking the chain of the spread of Covid-19 in all risk zones for the spread of Covid-19.

In the circular, he stated that Eid prayers in open fields, mosques or prayer rooms in the red and orange zones would be eliminated.

He said Eid prayers can only be held in open fields, mosques, and prayer rooms in areas that are declared safe from Covid-19 or outside the red and orange zones.

“The provisions are based on the determination of the regional government and the local Covid-19 Handling Task Force,” said Minister Yaqut.

He said that in carrying out Eid prayers in open fields or in mosques, it was mandatory to apply the Covid-19 health protocol standards strictly.

While in the implementation of the sacrifice, he said, the slaughter of the sacrificial animal took place within three days to avoid crowds of residents at the location of the sacrifice.

“On the 11th, 12th and 13th of Zulhijjah,” he said.

He emphasized that the sacrificial animal slaughtering activity could only be carried out by the sacrificial animal slaughter committee and witnessed by the person who sacrificed.

“The distribution of sacrificial meat is carried out directly by the committee to residents in their respective residences by minimizing physical contact with each other,” said the Minister. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)