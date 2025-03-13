SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Backs ICRC’s Humanitarian Efforts in Palestine

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 57 minutes ago

57 minutes ago

7 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia reaffirmed its support for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in delivering humanitarian aid to Palestine and pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Deputy Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir conveyed this commitment during a meeting with ICRC Regional Head Vincent Ochilet in Jakarta on Tuesday.

“Indonesia firmly supports for ICRC’s humanitarian mission, in line with our constitutional mandate to promote global peace,” Nasir said.

ICRC praised Indonesia’s contributions to aid program in Palestine, Afghanistan, and Myanmar throughout 2024. Discussions are also underway to expand support for Palestine in 2025.

The meeting also addressed strengthening ICRC’s cooperation with ASEAN through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre).[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

