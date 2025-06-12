AWG Photo Exhibition in Jakarta Highlights Palestinian Resilience

Jakarta, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) held a compelling photo exhibition on Thursday at the HB Jassin Cultural Center in Taman Ismail Marzuki (TIM), Jakarta, capturing the enduring spirit of the Palestinian people through decades of struggle.

The exhibition, featuring historical and contemporary photographs, aims to raise public awareness in Indonesia about the unwavering determination of Palestinians to uphold their rights amid ongoing occupation and humanitarian crises.

“We wholeheartedly support this initiative, as it serves as a vital platform for people to see and understand the resilience of Palestinians,” said Diki Lukman Hakim, Director of the HB Jassin Library, who announced the exhibition may be extended for another month.

More than a tribute to Palestinian perseverance, the exhibition also seeks to inspire Indonesians, especially students, academics, and youth, to reflect on their own nation’s historical fight for independence. It reinforces the message that freedom is a universal right.

Echoing the spirit of Indonesia’s anti-colonial past, the resilience of Palestinians today offers a powerful reminder of the price of liberation.

As part of AWG’s broader campaign for global solidarity, the exhibition also featured a public discussion involving scholars and activists, who shared insights on the current situation in Palestine and the critical role of international support and advocacy.

“These photos are not just images; they’re testimonies of hope, resistance, and humanity,” said Ja’far Sidqi, exhibition coordinator.

The event encourages Indonesians, especially the younger generation, to draw parallels between historical and contemporary struggles, and to actively support the Palestinian cause, whether through moral solidarity, advocacy, or concrete action.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)