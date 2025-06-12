SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

AWG Photo Exhibition in Jakarta Highlights Palestinian Resilience

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

4 Views ㅤ

(Photo: MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) held a compelling photo exhibition on Thursday at the HB Jassin Cultural Center in Taman Ismail Marzuki (TIM), Jakarta, capturing the enduring spirit of the Palestinian people through decades of struggle.

The exhibition, featuring historical and contemporary photographs, aims to raise public awareness in Indonesia about the unwavering determination of Palestinians to uphold their rights amid ongoing occupation and humanitarian crises.

“We wholeheartedly support this initiative, as it serves as a vital platform for people to see and understand the resilience of Palestinians,” said Diki Lukman Hakim, Director of the HB Jassin Library, who announced the exhibition may be extended for another month.

More than a tribute to Palestinian perseverance, the exhibition also seeks to inspire Indonesians, especially students, academics, and youth, to reflect on their own nation’s historical fight for independence. It reinforces the message that freedom is a universal right.

Also Read: Indonesia Reaffirms Strong Commitment to Palestinian Statehood Through Diplomacy

Echoing the spirit of Indonesia’s anti-colonial past, the resilience of Palestinians today offers a powerful reminder of the price of liberation.

As part of AWG’s broader campaign for global solidarity, the exhibition also featured a public discussion involving scholars and activists, who shared insights on the current situation in Palestine and the critical role of international support and advocacy.

“These photos are not just images; they’re testimonies of hope, resistance, and humanity,” said Ja’far Sidqi, exhibition coordinator.

The event encourages Indonesians, especially the younger generation, to draw parallels between historical and contemporary struggles, and to actively support the Palestinian cause, whether through moral solidarity, advocacy, or concrete action.[]

Also Read: Indonesian Press Faces Challenges in Maintaining Objectivity on Palestine Issue

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Taganti-colonial parallels Indonesia Aqsa Working Group events AWG photo exhibition Jakarta Diki Lukman Hakim HB Jassin Gaza photo exhibition global solidarity with Gaza HB Jassin Cultural Center historical photos of Palestine Indonesia Palestine support Indonesian public awareness on Palestine Ja’far Sidqi AWG Jakarta cultural events 2025 Palestine solidarity Indonesia Palestinian humanitarian crisis Palestinian resilience photos Palestinian struggle awareness resistance and hope exhibition student activism for Palestine Taman Ismail Marzuki events youth advocacy for Palestine

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

AWG Photo Exhibition in Jakarta Highlights Palestinian Resilience

  • 1 hour ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Muslim Women Join Solidarity Event for Al-Aqsa Liberation Through Educational Gathering

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 22:20 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Muslim Intellectuals Call for Global Unity to End Gaza Genocide

  • Thursday, 29 May 2025 - 13:37 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Hosts National Forum to Coordinate Support for Palestine

  • Wednesday, 21 May 2025 - 15:13 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Alliance Lists Five Demands in Support of Palestine

  • Saturday, 22 March 2025 - 14:57 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Backs ICRC’s Humanitarian Efforts in Palestine

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 16:26 WIB
Load More
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 16:48 WIB
Asia

Hajj Pilgrims Perform Second Day of Stoning Ritual in Mina

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 19:54 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 10:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Uses Quadcopter Drones to Psychologically Terrorize Civilians in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 13:24 WIB
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Three Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital Courtyard

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 23:33 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strike Kills 15, Including Six Children, in Al-Sabra Massacre

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 05:58 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kidnap Dozens of Palestinians Across West Bank

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 07:38 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us