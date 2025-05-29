SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Recognizing Israel is Contradiction with Indonesia’s Constitution: Dr. Sarbini

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

3 Views ㅤ

Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad (photo: for MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian humanitarian figure Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad emphasized that recognizing the State of Israel and establishing diplomatic ties with the occupying regime stands in direct contradiction to Indonesia’s 1945 Constitution, which firmly opposes all forms of colonialism.

His statement came in response to recent reports suggesting that President-elect Prabowo Subianto might consider diplomatic relations with Israel, on the condition that it recognizes an independent Palestinian state.

“What’s most urgent right now is not normalization,” Dr. Sarbini said. “Prabowo should instead focus on lobbying US President Donald Trump to stop the ongoing genocide in Gaza and ensure the opening of humanitarian corridors. The people of Gaza are starving, and that must end.”

He also warned against repeating the mistakes of Arab nations like Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, and the UAE, which have normalized relations with Israel but failed to alleviate Palestinian suffering.

Also Read: AWG Criticizes President Prabowo’s Statement on Possible Recognition of Israel

“These nations have diplomatic ties with Israel, yet they’ve done nothing to stop the genocide in Gaza,” he noted. “This proves that diplomatic recognition alone does not lead to justice for the Palestinian people.”

He concluded with a firm reminder: “Indonesia must stay true to the spirit of its Constitution. Recognizing Zionist Israel means legitimizing colonialism, and that would be a betrayal of our nation’s values.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Muslim Intellectuals Call for Global Unity to End Gaza Genocide

