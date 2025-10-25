SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Russia Defends Indonesia, Calls IOC “Hypocritical” Over Israel Visa Dispute

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Moscow, MINA – The Kremlin has accused the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of hypocrisy and double standards over its reaction to Indonesia’s refusal to grant visas to Israeli athletes. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov compared the IOC’s current stance with its past treatment of Russia in similar situations.

Speaking in Moscow on Friday, Peskov said the IOC appeared inconsistent in upholding its principle of “non-discrimination” in international sports.

“We can see that the IOC’s attitude changes depending on who is involved. This clearly shows a double standard,” Peskov told Russian media.

His comments came after the IOC suspended its dialogue with the Indonesian Olympic Committee (NOC Indonesia) following reports that Israeli athletes were denied entry to Indonesia. The IOC also advised international sports federations not to host championships in Indonesia until there is a guarantee that all athletes, without exception, will be allowed to participate.

Peskov noted that this reaction stands in stark contrast to the IOC’s softer approach toward countries that banned Russian athletes in recent years for political reasons.

“When several countries refused to allow Russian athletes to compete, the IOC did not take such strict measures,” he added.

The tension between Indonesia and the IOC stems from reports that some Israeli athletes were denied entry visas for an international sports event. Indonesia, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel, reaffirmed that its decision aligns with its longstanding foreign policy supporting Palestinian independence.

Meanwhile, the IOC insists that all host nations must guarantee equal participation rights for every athlete, regardless of nationality or political stance. The committee said Indonesia’s move violates the Olympic Charter’s fundamental principles.

Previously, several European countries barred Russian athletes from competitions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, but the IOC refrained from issuing similar threats. Instead, it merely urged nations to keep politics out of sports.

The Kremlin’s statement adds to growing criticism of the IOC for being inconsistent and politically biased. Peskov concluded that sports should serve as a platform for unity, not a tool of geopolitical pressure.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

