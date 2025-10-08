SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

President Prabowo Appoints 11 New Ambassadors to Strengthen Indonesia’s Global Diplomacy

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

10 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto officially inaugurated ten Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (LBBP) and one Deputy Ambassador during a state ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday.

The inauguration marks the beginning of their diplomatic mission to represent Indonesia in strategic regions across the globe. The ceremony began with the oath-taking, led directly by President Prabowo. Each newly appointed ambassador pledged loyalty to the 1945 Constitution and committed to serving the nation’s best interests abroad.

Following the oath, the ceremony continued with the signing of the official inauguration documents by representatives of the newly appointed diplomats.

Newly Appointed Ambassadors and Deputy Ambassador:

  • Lukman Hakim Siregar – Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic (Damascus)
  • Adam Mulawarman Tugio – Ambassador to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Hanoi)
  • Andy Rachmianto – Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, concurrently accredited to Luxembourg and the European Union (Brussels)
  • Kuncoro Giri Waseso – Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt (Cairo)
  • Berlian Helmy – Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan (Baku)
  • R.M. Iman Hascarya Kusumo – Ambassador to Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur)
  • Listyowati – Ambassador to Bangladesh, concurrently accredited to Nepal (Dhaka)
  • Syahda Guruh Langkah Samudera – Ambassador to the State of Qatar (Doha)
  • Hotmangaradja Pandjaitan – Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore (Singapore)
  • Laurentius Amrih Jinangkung – Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands (The Hague)
  • Irene – Deputy Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China (Beijing)

The ceremony concluded with congratulations from President Prabowo and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, followed by greetings from high-ranking officials, cabinet ministers, Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) General Agus Subiyanto, and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

Also Read: Indonesia to Build “Hajj Village” in Saudi Arabia for 200,000 Pilgrims

In his remarks, President Prabowo underscored that the appointments are part of Indonesia’s effort to strengthen global diplomacy, expand strategic cooperation, and safeguard national interests amid evolving international political and economic dynamics.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Governor Pramono Anung Rejects Presence of Israeli Athletes in Jakarta

