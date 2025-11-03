Jama’ah Muslimin Calls for Global Action to Address Sudan’s Humanitarian Crisis

Jakarta, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) has issued an international call to end violence and assist the people of Sudan, who are currently facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The statement was delivered by Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur in Jakarta on 2 November 2025, following reports of intensified attacks and mass killings in the Darfour region of Sudan.

The ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has entered its third year, taking a severe toll on civilians. According to the United Nations (UN), around 24 million out of Sudan’s 50 million people are suffering from acute hunger, while over 13 million have been displaced from their homes.

The RSF attack on Al-Fasher City on 29 October 2025 was among the deadliest in recent months, killing 1,500 civilians in just three days and destroying hospitals, schools, and public facilities.

“Sudan is truly sinking into a devastating humanitarian catastrophe,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur in a statement on Sunday.

In its seven-point statement, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) strongly condemned the mass killings of civilians in Sudan, describing them as acts of genocide. The group emphasized that the unlawful shedding of human blood is a grave injustice and a violation of universal human values as well as Islamic teachings.

Quoting the Qur’an, Surah Al-Ma’idah (5:32), the statement affirmed that killing one innocent person is equivalent to killing all of humanity, while saving one life equals saving all mankind.

“The blood of every human being is sacred before Allah, and whoever sheds it unjustly will be held accountable in the Hereafter,” the statement read.

Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) also urged all warring parties in Sudan to immediately cease hostilities and remember that they are brothers in faith, as taught by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him): ‘Every Muslim’s blood, property, and honor are sacred to another Muslim’ (Hadith narrated by Muslim).

Global Appeal and Indonesia’s Role

The organization called upon Muslims worldwide not to remain silent in the face of Sudan’s suffering, stressing that helping the Sudanese people is both a moral and religious duty.

“To remain indifferent to the suffering of the Sudanese is to ignore the Prophet’s command: ‘Help your brother whether he is the oppressor or the oppressed’” (Hadith narrated by Bukhari and Muslim), the statement quoted.

Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) also urged the Indonesian government to take a more proactive stance in promoting global peace and providing tangible assistance to help Sudan rebuild a peaceful and prosperous life.

In his statement, Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur stated that the root cause of Sudan’s destruction lies in the deviation from true Islamic values. When the lust for power overrides justice and brotherhood, he said, bloodshed and moral collapse become inevitable.

“The crises in Sudan and other parts of the world can only be resolved by returning to the Qur’an and Sunnah,” he asserted.

Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) concluded its statement with a call for Muslims everywhere to strengthen unity, repent for neglecting fellow believers, and mobilize moral and material support for victims of conflicts in Sudan, Palestine, and other oppressed Muslim regions.

“We pray to Allah Almighty for the victory of Islam and Muslims, and for the realization of justice and world peace,” Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur concluded.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)