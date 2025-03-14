SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian FM Sugiono: Ramadan Strengthens International Relations

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono highlighted Ramadan as a time for reflection and unity, fostering stronger international relations.

Speaking at Pejambon Iftar 2025 on Thursday, attended by over 100 guests from diplomatic circles, international organizations, and the media, he emphasized the event’s role in strengthening global cooperation.

“Pejambon Iftar is more than just breaking fast together—it’s a space for meaningful dialogue and exchange in a warm, informal setting,” Sugiono said.

He underscored the need for collective efforts in addressing global challenges. “We must keep working together for a better world,” he added.

Also Read: Minister Nasaruddin Umar: Prophet Muhammad Firmly Opposed Corruption

The event also featured a religious lecture by Prof. Kamaruddin Amin, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Pejambon Iftar is an annual tradition of Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry, fostering diplomacy and cultural connections during Ramadan.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read: Russia Emphasizes the Need for Long-Term Peace with Ukraine

Tagdiplomatic iftar event FM Sugiono speech global peace initiatives Indonesia foreign relations Indonesia international cooperation Ministry of Foreign Affairs Indonesia Pejambon Iftar 2025 Ramadan cultural diplomacy Ramadan diplomacy Ramadan global unity

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesian FM Sugiono: Ramadan Strengthens International Relations

  • 4 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Backs ICRC’s Humanitarian Efforts in Palestine

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 16:26 WIB
Load More
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

Mount Ibu Erupts, West Halmahera Residents Urged to Stay Alert

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 07:50 WIB
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Efforts to Undermine Gaza’s Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 23:17 WIB
America

US Suspends Military Aid to Ukraine

  • Tuesday, 4 March 2025 - 17:58 WIB
International

UK, France, Italy, Germany Welcome Arab Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 17:42 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Tanks Storm Wadi Burqin in Ongoing Military Aggression

  • Monday, 10 March 2025 - 17:36 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks Kill Five More Palestinians in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • Monday, 10 March 2025 - 17:41 WIB
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
America

Thousands Rally in NYC for Release of Columbia University Student Mahmoud Khalil

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 21:48 WIB
International

Egyptian Foreign Minister, US Envoy Discuss Gaza Reconstruction Plan

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 11:57 WIB
Palestinian as a human Shield (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Officer Admits Army Uses Palestinians as Human Shields Six Times Daily in Gaza

  • 19 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us