Indonesian FM Sugiono: Ramadan Strengthens International Relations

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono highlighted Ramadan as a time for reflection and unity, fostering stronger international relations.

Speaking at Pejambon Iftar 2025 on Thursday, attended by over 100 guests from diplomatic circles, international organizations, and the media, he emphasized the event’s role in strengthening global cooperation.

“Pejambon Iftar is more than just breaking fast together—it’s a space for meaningful dialogue and exchange in a warm, informal setting,” Sugiono said.

He underscored the need for collective efforts in addressing global challenges. “We must keep working together for a better world,” he added.

The event also featured a religious lecture by Prof. Kamaruddin Amin, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Pejambon Iftar is an annual tradition of Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry, fostering diplomacy and cultural connections during Ramadan.[]

