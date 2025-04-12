Indonesia’s President Addresses Current Global Geopolitical Landscape

Antalya, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto delivered a keynote speech at the ADF Talk session during the 2025 diplomacy-forum/">Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), held at the Nest Convention Center in Antalya on Friday.

In his remarks, President Prabowo addressed the current global geopolitical landscape, which he said is increasingly straying from principles of justice and a rules-based international order.

Despite these concerns, Prabowo firmly emphasized the importance of diplomacy as the best path forward. “We cannot give up on diplomacy,” he declared to the forum participants.

Citing the ancient Greek philosopher and historian Thucydides, Prabowo highlighted the harsh reality that power often dictates truth in today’s international relations.

“The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must,” he quoted.

He also criticized the perceived erosion of post-World War II values such as democracy and human rights, principles once championed by Western powers and widely adopted by developing nations. According to Prabowo, these very advocates now remain silent in the face of blatant violations.

“We believe in democracy. We believe in human rights. We believe in a rules-based order. But now, suddenly, we see before our eyes, as President Erdoğan said, innocent children, innocent women, unarmed men being slaughtered in front of the whole world,” he stated.

While underscoring diplomacy as a necessary avenue, Prabowo acknowledged the reality that many nations are reassessing their defense strategies amid growing global uncertainty. He warned that this instability could impact poverty and hunger levels across the world.

“If you ask me, I would say we must go through diplomacy. But now, many countries are evaluating, I think, and preparing for the worst,” he concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

