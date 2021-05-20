India Records 4,529 Covid-19 Patients Died in A Day

New Delhi, MINA – The total number of Covid-19 cases in India reached 25.49 million, including 283 thousand deaths, Anadolu Agency reported.

India reported its highest daily death toll from Covid-19 on Wednesday, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

With 4,529 patients dying in a day, the death toll stood at 283,248.

In addition, as many as 267,334 new cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 25.49 million.

According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), at least 270 doctors died from Covid-19 during the second wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Foreign Ministry has denied the claims of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about the new variant of Covid-19 in the Southeast Asian country.

“The new Covid-19 fluids that have come to Singapore are thought to be very dangerous for children. If it reaches India, it will likely be the third batch, “the Kejriwal tweeted on Tuesday.

He also urged the Indian government to immediately suspend flight services with Singapore. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)